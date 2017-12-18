Story highlights Pence was slated to travel to the Middle East this week

He will remain in Washington as the Senate prepares to vote on Trump's tax cut measure

His vote may not be needed however

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence, who was scheduled to travel Tuesday to Egypt and Israel, is postponing his trip until next month.

Pence's office said it decided to delay the trip to ensure Senate passage of the GOP tax bill, which is likely to keep the vice president in Washington past his scheduled Tuesday night departure.

"The largest tax cut in American history is a landmark accomplishment for President Trump and a relief to millions of hardworking Americans," Pence press secretary Alyssa Farah said in a statement. "The vice president is committed to seeing the tax cut through to the finish line.

Pence is now expected to leave for Egypt, Israel and potentially additional countries in the region the week of January 14, senior White House officials said, though the revised trip is still being planned.

A White House official said that while the tax vote is still in "very good shape," Pence -- who can serve as a tiebreaking vote in the Senate -- does not want to take any chances, especially in light of Sen. John McCain's expected absence due to health issues.

