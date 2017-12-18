'Fox and Friends' 9 lamest 'questions' for Ivanka Trump today

(CNN) Ivanka Trump sat down on the "Fox & Friends" couch for an interview Monday morning. On its face, such a sitdown could have been quite newsy. After all, Ivanka is not only a senior adviser to President Donald Trump but also his eldest daughter and, as such, perhaps the person the President trusts the most in the world. If there was anyone who could shed real light -- and insight -- on Trump's first year in office, it's Ivanka.

It didn't turn out that way. At all. Rather than ask any sort of probing questions about the tax cut plan, the Russia investigation or the Republican loss in Alabama last week, the hosts seemed to fight over who could fawn over Ivanka (and her father) best.

Below, the 9 lamest "questions" the hosts asked Ivanka. Where appropriate, I included her response. And shout out to CNN's DJ Judd for the transcription.

1. "Do you feel as though you're across the finish line?"

This one, from Brian Kilmeade, was the FIRST question asked of Ivanka. Good way to start an interview! "So, you've finished the race. And lapped the field! How does it feel?"

