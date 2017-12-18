Is this Idaho race the weirdest election result of 2017?

Story highlights Two city council candidates were originally tied after their November election

Washington (CNN) It took a coin flip and a recount, but a southeast Idaho city council race finally has a winner in what could be the weirdest election result of 2017.

Two candidates in Heyburn, Idaho — population 3,275 — tied in their November race with 112 votes apiece. City officials decided to follow state guidelines, which call for a coin toss in case of a tie. Incumbent Dick Galbraith called heads, but the coin toss, executed by City Clerk Ashlee Langley, fell tails.

But Galbraith wasn't done yet.

He contested, calling for a recount on Monday, when the ballots came back to City Hall in red bags under lock and key.

During the recount, city officials believe they discovered one additional ballot marked too lightly to be read by the machine, according to Mayor Cleo Gallegos — handing Galbraith a victory by a 113-112 total, barring additional challenges.

