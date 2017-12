Donald Trump is totally cool about the Russia investigation. It won't last.

Story highlights CNN reported Monday that President Donald Trump is calm about the Russia probes

There are certain realities that suggest this calm precedes a big storm

(CNN) Nothing has irritated President Donald Trump more in the first year of his presidency than the ongoing special counsel investigation into Russia. He has called it a witch hunt. A hoax. He's blamed Democrats -- unwilling to admit he beat them in 2016 -- for it. He's railed -- publicly and privately -- at Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Justice Department's investigation.

But now, according to a CNN report Monday morning , Trump has found a place of relative calm about the whole thing -- believing that the end of the investigation is nearing and that he will soon be fully exonerated by special counsel Bob Mueller.

"Trump is boasting to friends and advisers that he expects Mueller to clear him of wrongdoing in the coming weeks, according to sources familiar with the conversations. The President seems so convinced of his impending exoneration that he is telling associates Mueller will soon write a letter clearing him that Trump can brandish to Washington and the world in a bid to finally emerge from the cloud of suspicion that has loomed over the first chapter of his presidency, the sources said."

If past is prologue -- and it almost certainly is -- then this is the calm before another storm.

