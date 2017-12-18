DACA negotiations reach critical week

Story highlights Government funding runs out Friday and no deal is in sight

Multiple efforts are underway in both chambers to work something out

Washington (CNN) As lawmakers reach the final week to decide year-end government funding, negotiations on saving the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program are reaching a fever pitch despite long odds.

Chances remain slim that lawmakers will reach agreement before the end of the year on what to do about DACA, which President Donald Trump has decided to end. Still, talks in both chambers are continuing in the hopes that a last-minute option could be reached or there will be an opportunity early next year, according to sources close to the discussions.

The House and Senate are still divided on what it will do next to fund the government beyond Friday's deadline. It's believed that a deal can be reached in the Senate to punt some issues, including DACA, until January, but unclear if Republicans will have the votes in the House.

And if leadership in the House needs a substantial amount of Democratic votes, DACA could very likely be a requirement in a deal.

That's driving some negotiators to put something out this week, just in case leadership needs a last-minute fix.

