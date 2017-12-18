Trump's Jerusalem decision roils Pence's Middle East trip

(CNN) As a self-described "Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order" -- and now as Vice President -- Mike Pence might have every reason to want to travel to Israel next week .

President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to commit to moving the US embassy there has thrilled millions of Christians, conservatives, Republicans, and even some Democrats. The move has also set the the stage for Pence's triumphal welcome by the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, the timing of the trip -- coming directly in the wake of the President's decision -- has alienated Palestinians, Muslims, Arabs and some Christians, too. It has set another stage for possible boycotts and protests, and undermined one of the most important objectives of the Vice President's trip: to drive home America's deep commitment to protecting Christian communities throughout the Middle East.

But no matter. Governing is about choosing -- if at times unwisely. Millions of American Evangelicals, American Jews (not all, by any means), Netanyahu and many Israelis across the political spectrum will applaud the visit as a demonstration of America's dedication to Israel. And that, like the President's declaration about Jerusalem, is ostensibly the Trump administration's prime directive for the visit. Indeed, on balance, the trip represents, yet again, the administration's preternatural commitment to fulfilling campaign promises to Trump's political base over strategic foreign policy interests.

And Pence, one of the most pro-Israel politicians I've encountered, is well positioned to represent Trump on this trip. When I interviewed then-Rep. Pence in 2008 on the subject, he quoted from Genesis: "I will bless those who bless the Jews and curse those who curse you." And he added that "America is in peril if we fail to defend Israel and her interests."

