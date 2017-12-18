US stands alone, defiant at UN Security Council over Jerusalem

(CNN) Exercising its veto power at the United Nations for the first time, the Trump administration torpedoed a Security Council resolution critical of the White House's unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley cast the veto, blocking the resolution, introduced by Egypt, despite the 14 other members of the Security Council voting in favor.

"Today for the simple act of deciding where to put our embassy, the United States was forced to defend its sovereignty. The record will reflect that we did so proudly," Haley said after the vote.

"Today for acknowledging a basic truth about the capital city of Israel, we are accused of harming peace. The record will reflect that we reject that outrageous claim. For these reasons and with the best interest of both the Israeli and the Palestinian people firmly in mind, the United States votes no on this resolution."

Palestinian leaders slammed the US decision, citing it as further proof the White House could no longer play an impartial role in any Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the US veto "contravenes the resolutions of international community and Security Council resolutions and represents a complete bias with the [Israeli] occupation and aggression," according to Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the veto would further isolate the United States, calling it a "provocation of the international community."

