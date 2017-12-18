Taxi driver detained after British woman found dead in Beirut

(CNN) A taxi driver suspected of killing British embassy employee Rebecca Dykes in Lebanon is being questioned by police, a security source briefed on the matter told CNN.

The man was taken into custody Monday morning, according to the source. Investigations revealed that the suspect picked Dykes up from a bar in his taxi and drove her to a mountainside motorway where he sexually assaulted and strangled her with a rope, the source said.

The suspects' bodily fluids were found on Dykes' body, the source added.

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed to CNN that Dykes was an employee at the UK Department of International Development at the UK Embassy in Beirut.

She was last seen leaving a bar named "Demo" off of the Gemmayze Street, a popular nightlife spot near central Beirut on Friday night.

