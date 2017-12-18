Erdogan defies Trump, says Turkey has own embassy plans for Jerusalem

Story highlights The US recognized Jerusalem as capital of Israel this month, sparking protests and outrage

A UN Security Council vote on a resolution seeking to nullify the move is expected Monday

(CNN) Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hopes one day to open a Turkish embassy in Jerusalem, ahead of a possible UN vote Monday which seeks to nullify the US decision to recognize the city as Israel's capital.

"Because Jerusalem is under occupation, what we could not do was open our embassy there. But even now our consulate there is being represented by an ambassador"," Erdogan said in a speech Sunday to members of his AK Party in Karaman, southern Turkey.

"God willing, the day is near, that our embassy will officially be opened there".

The decision came in response to US President Donald Trump's promise to move Washington's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and recognize the city as Israel's capital.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks as he holds a press conference following the Extraordinary Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on December 13, 2017, in Istanbul.

