Story highlights 4 infants died within 90 minutes of each other Saturday in NICU incubators

Health authorities monitor an additional 12 infants transferred or discharged from the hospital

(CNN) Autopsies performed on four babies who died Saturday of cardiac arrest at Seoul's Ewha Womans University Medical Center proved inconclusive, a statement from South Korea's National Forensic Service indicated.

Though CPR was performed, the four infants died within 90 minutes of each other while lying in incubators in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.

Cardiac arrest in four infants hospitalized for premature birth is very unusual, according to the forensic service.

The babies were two girls, 9 days and 24 days old, and two boys, 5 weeks and 6 weeks old.

All four autopsies showed an expansion of gas in the intestines, which causes pain and could result in a rupture. A complete and precise diagnosis will not be made for about a month, during which time evaluations of microscopic specimens and other tests, including blood tests, will be done.

Read More