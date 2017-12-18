Story highlights A study measured amusement, awe, compassion, contentment, enthusiasm, love and pride

As wealth increases, the experience of compassion, love and awe goes down

(CNN) Charles Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol" paints a picture of stark contrasts. The impoverished Cratchit family share love and joy, while Ebenezer Scrooge is wealthy, cold and "solitary as an oyster."

Just in time for Christmas, new research shines a light on the resilience of those with less.

People at the lower end of the income scale take more pleasure in their relationships and enjoy caring for and connecting with others, according to a study published Monday in the journal Emotion.

By contrast, the positive emotions experienced by people with higher incomes are mainly focused on themselves, the research suggests.

"People who are poorer are more reliant on others to get by," said Paul Piff, lead author of the study and an assistant professor of psychology and social behavior at the University of California, Irvine. "They really prioritize relationships because of their reduced resources, and so they are more likely to really focus on emotions that bind them to one another and find satisfaction and delight in relationships through compassion and love."

