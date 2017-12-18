Breaking News

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann apologizes for blackface costume

Updated 6:24 AM ET, Mon December 18, 2017

Griezmann has cored five goals for Atletico Madrid this season
  • Griezmann sparks outrage on social media
  • Atletico star wore blackface costume as fancy dress
  • French international later apologized

(CNN)He is one of the world's best and most sought-after footballers, but Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann caused outrage on social media on Sunday by posting a picture of himself in a blackface costume for an 1980s themed fancy dress party.

The Frenchman, 26, tweeted a picture of himself dressed as a black basketball player -- he was in full-body blackface with an Afro wig -- and initially told his followers to "calm down" in response to the criticisms he received for wearing the outfit.
Griezmann, who has been linked with moves to Barcelona and Manchester United, later deleted the original post and the message which had said: "Clam down everyone. I'm a fan of the Harlem Globetrotters and this is a tribute."
    In his third tweet of the evening, the footballer apologized by saying: "I recognize that it was insensitive on my part. If I have offended some people I apologize."
    The forward was top scorer at Euro 2016, helping France to the final where they lost to Portugal in Paris, and came third in that year's Ballon d'Or player of the year award.
    Among those who criticized the player was English politician David Lammy, Member of Parliament for Tottenham, who also made reference to a blackface darts fan who dressed as Labour politician Diane Abbott during the PDC World Darts Championship in London.
    Antoine Griezmann: Youth reject becomes France&#39;s star man
    Photos: The making of a national hero
    Antoine Griezmann has been one of the stars of Euro 2016, with his goals propelling France into the final against Portugal.
    Griezmann leads the scoring charts at Euro 2016 with six goals -- three more than any other player.
    His form at the Euros came after a fine season at Atletico Madrid, helping the Spanish club reach the UEFA Champions League final and finish third in La Liga.
    Griezmann started off at Spanish club Real Sociedad as a 14-year-old, having been rejected by a number of French teams because of his lack of height.
    His form did not go unnoticed, and he represented France at the Under-20 World Cup in 2011, finishing fourth.
    Griezmann scored 16 goals for Real Sociedad during the 2013-14 La Liga season.
    He went to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but failed to find the target, and France lost to Germany in the quarterfinals.
    Griezmann joined Spanish champion Atletico Madrid ahead of the 2014-15 season in a $33 million deal. He scored 25 goals as Atletico finished third in La Liga.
    Griezmann&#39;s goals fired Atletico into the 2015-16 Champions League final. Trailing Real Madrid 1-0, Griezmann had the chance to equalize but smashed his penalty against the crossbar. After a 1-1 draw he scored in the ensuing shootout, but Real triumphed. He ended the season with 32 goals in 54 appearances.
    "There are so, so many different options for an 80's party, or a night out at the darts for that matter, that don't involve blackface," he tweeted.
    "I can't believe we're out here in 2017 saying don't dress up in blackface."