US air base in UK on alert after car attempts to ram checkpoint

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 12:02 PM ET, Mon December 18, 2017

London (CNN)A US air base in the UK was locked down briefly Monday when a car attempted to ram a checkpoint at the entrance.

A man was arrested after the incident at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, in eastern England, authorities said.
According to Suffolk police, shots were fired by American service personnel and a man has been detained "with cuts and bruises."
The base is no longer on lockdown, a public affairs officer for RAF Mildenhall told CNN.
    The UK Ministry of Defence told CNN that the incident took place at the entrance of the base after the driver tried to force the car past the gates.
    Police had earlier said officers were responding to reports of a "significant incident" at the base.
    RAF Mildenhall is a base for the US Air Force in Europe and is home to more than 3,000 US military personnel and their families.
    In a post on its official Facebook page, RAF Mildenhall earlier confirmed that it was under lockdown at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. ET) following "reports of a disturbance on base."
    RAF Mildenhall is in Suffolk, which is in the east of England.
    "The base was locked down and emergency personnel are responding to the situation," the statement added.
    "Additional details will be provided as they become available. Individuals in the area surrounding the installation are asked to avoid the base at this time.
    "We ask that individuals avoid posting messages on social media regarding the incident."

    CNN's Carol Jordan contributed to this report