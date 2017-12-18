US air base in UK on alert after car attempts to ram checkpoint

London (CNN) A US air base in the UK was locked down briefly Monday when a car attempted to ram a checkpoint at the entrance.

A man was arrested after the incident at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, in eastern England, authorities said.

According to Suffolk police, shots were fired by American service personnel and a man has been detained "with cuts and bruises."

The base is no longer on lockdown, a public affairs officer for RAF Mildenhall told CNN.

The UK Ministry of Defence told CNN that the incident took place at the entrance of the base after the driver tried to force the car past the gates.

Police have responded to reports of a disturbance at RAF Mildenhall in #Suffolk and a man has been detained with cuts and bruises and taken into custody. No other people have been injured as a result of the incident.



Read more - https://t.co/GNFFXrwysT pic.twitter.com/KTc7EcUTer — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) December 18, 2017

