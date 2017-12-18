Turkish court orders release of German journalist

(CNN) A Turkish court has ordered the release of German journalist and translator Mesale Tolu, according to Germany's Foreign Ministry.

Tolu, who was detained seven months ago, will be released under judicial control, ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said Monday.

"Although Tolu is not allowed to leave Turkey, (this) is a tremendous relief," she said.

Tolu was accused of being a member of the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party -- labeled in her indictment as an "armed terror organization" -- and with spreading "terrorist propaganda."

Human-rights organizations have described the charges as unfounded and part of a crackdown on free speech.

