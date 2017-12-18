(CNN) The Trump administration is getting its second primetime parody with "Our Cartoon President," an animated Showtime series produced by Stephen Colbert, presenting the cartoon version of the president featured on his CBS late-night show.

The weekly 10-episode series will premiere on the pay channel on February 11. Showtime is owned by CBS, which is also producing the show. The program is billed as "the tru-ish misadventures of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and his merry band of advisors and family members."

" allowfullscreen>

Comedy Central already has its own Trump-related spoof, "The President Show," featuring comic Anthony Atamanuik as a live-action version of the president.

Colbert will be joined by "Late Show" executive producer Chris Licht and R.J. Fried as executive producers on "Cartoon President." Colbert previously hosted a live election-night special on Showtime.

Showtime will preview the series online and on demand on January 28. It officially joins the network's lineup the same night the drama "Homeland" returns for its seventh season.