'A Christmas Story Live' didn't bring the holiday cheer

(CNN) Fox's "A Christmas Story Live!" didn't quite bring the holiday cheer on Sunday night.

The musical, a live remake of the 1983 movie about young Ralphie Parker's struggles leading up to Christmas Day, was widely panned by both viewers and critics. Actor Andy Walken, who plays Ralphie, is a dead ringer for Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie in the movie.

But the casting was not enough for the audience, which was quick to criticize the holiday musical on Twitter.

One viewer tweeted: "They managed to ruin 'A Christmas Story.'"

Another wrote: "I'm gonna have to watch the entire 24hr marathon of A Christmas Story to forget this dumpster fire called #AChristmasStoryLive."

