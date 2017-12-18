OAS calls for new Honduran elections

Story highlights Clashes erupted after the election in late November

(CNN) The Organization of American States called for new presidential elections in Honduras after finding copious irregularities in its electoral process.

This comes after the country's electoral authorities had declared incumbent president Juan Orlando Hernandez the winner of the 2017 presidential elections on Sunday, three weeks after the vote was originally held.

"The only possible way for the victor to be the people of Honduras is a new call for general elections, within the framework of the strictest respect for the rule of law," OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro said in a press release.

The OAS observation mission to Honduras found several different issues with the electoral process, including "deliberate human intrusions in the computer system, intentional elimination of digital traces," and "pouches of votes open or lacking votes."

Those and other factors made determining a winner "impossible," the press release said.

