Johannesburg, South Africa (CNN) South Africa's ruling African National Congress has elected Cyril Ramaphosa, the country's current Deputy President, as its new leader.

Given the ANC's sizable majority in parliament, Ramaphosa is now best placed to become the country's next president when Jacob Zuma's presidential term runs out in 2019.

Sixty-five-year-old Ramaphosa was one of two favorites to become ANC leader at the party conference in Johannesburg this week.

He beat former cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, head of the African Union, in what was at times a tense and bitterly divided leadership battle, winning by the slim margin of just 179 delegate votes.

The question now becomes whether the other side accepts the final result or challenges the vote in the courts.

