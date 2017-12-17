Breaking News

Advocate for disabled workers is 2017 CNN Hero of the Year

By Melonyce McAfee, CNN

Updated 12:02 PM ET, Tue December 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CNN announces 2017 Hero of the Year
CNN announces 2017 Hero of the Year

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN announces 2017 Hero of the Year

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN announces 2017 Hero of the Year 01:55

Story highlights

  • Amy Wright is 2017 CNN Hero of the Year
  • Wright advocates for people with disabilities
  • She employs dozens of people with physical and intellectual challenges at her coffee shop

(CNN)"My children are not broken," Amy Wright insists.

Most parents don't have to declare their children's fundamental value, but after two of 2017 CNN Hero of the Year Amy Wright's kids were born with Down syndrome, it was clear that she would have to back them up every step of the way.
"When you become a parent of a child with special needs, you are instantly thrust into becoming an advocate," Wright explained. "Trying to make people see the beauty in their lives that we see."
    Wright's advocacy took the form of a coffee shop. She opened Bitty & Beau's Coffee in January 2016, named for her two children.
    On Sunday, it was clear that Wright, Bitty, Beau and the 40 disabled employees at the Wilmington, North Carolina, shop have an army of supporters.
    Read More
    Wright was named the 2017 CNN Hero of the Year for her efforts to advocate for disabled people. The award is determined by online voters who selected Wright from among the top 10 CNN Heroes finalists.
    Wright will receive $100,000 to grow her cause. All of the top 10 CNN Heroes for 2017 will receive a $10,000 cash award. Donations made to each of their designated nonprofit organizations are also being matched up to $50,000.
    Amy Wright operates a coffee shop that employs dozens of people with disabilities. She won the 2017 CNN Hero of the Year award for her work and will receive $100,000 to grow her cause. Click through the gallery to see inspiring moments from this year&#39;s awards show:
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    Amy Wright operates a coffee shop that employs dozens of people with disabilities. She won the 2017 CNN Hero of the Year award for her work and will receive $100,000 to grow her cause. Click through the gallery to see inspiring moments from this year's awards show:
    Hide Caption
    1 of 26
    Co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Anderson Cooper speak onstage during 2017&#39;s CNN Heroes tribute gala, held on December 17 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    Co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Anderson Cooper speak onstage during 2017's CNN Heroes tribute gala, held on December 17 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 26
    Actress Diane Lane introduces 2017 CNN Hero Amy Wright, one of the top 10 finalists. Later, Wright would win Hero of the Year.
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    Actress Diane Lane introduces 2017 CNN Hero Amy Wright, one of the top 10 finalists. Later, Wright would win Hero of the Year.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 26
    Wright speaks while accepting her Top 10 CNN Hero award.
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    Wright speaks while accepting her Top 10 CNN Hero award.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 26
    Kelly Ripa introduces the first of five Young Wonder honorees.
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    Kelly Ripa introduces the first of five Young Wonder honorees.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 26
    &quot;Stranger Things&quot; star Gaten Matarazzo introduces 2017 Young Wonder Sidney Keys III.
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    "Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo introduces 2017 Young Wonder Sidney Keys III.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 26
    Young Wonder honoree Sidney Keys III and Gaten Matarazzo pose backstage during &quot;CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute.&quot;
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    Young Wonder honoree Sidney Keys III and Gaten Matarazzo pose backstage during "CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 26
    2017 CNN Hero Khali Sweeney accepts his award onstage.
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    2017 CNN Hero Khali Sweeney accepts his award onstage.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 26
    2017 CNN Hero Samir Lakhani poses with his award.
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    2017 CNN Hero Samir Lakhani poses with his award.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 26
    Actor Christopher Meloni introduces 2017 CNN Hero Stan Hayes.
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    Actor Christopher Meloni introduces 2017 CNN Hero Stan Hayes.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 26
    2017 CNN Young Wonder Christina Li
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    2017 CNN Young Wonder Christina Li
    Hide Caption
    11 of 26
    Actor Andrew Rannells welcomes 2017 CNN Hero Leslie Morissette.
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    Actor Andrew Rannells welcomes 2017 CNN Hero Leslie Morissette.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 26
    Anderson Cooper poses with 2017 CNN Young Wonder Ryan Hickman.
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    Anderson Cooper poses with 2017 CNN Young Wonder Ryan Hickman.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 26
    Comedian Jim Gaffigan introduces 2017 CNN Hero Andy Manzi.
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    Comedian Jim Gaffigan introduces 2017 CNN Hero Andy Manzi.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 26
    2017 CNN Hero Andy Manzi accepts his award.
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    2017 CNN Hero Andy Manzi accepts his award.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 26
    A view of the audience during the 2017 &quot;CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute&quot; at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    A view of the audience during the 2017 "CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute" at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 26
    2017 CNN Hero Jennifer Maddox
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    2017 CNN Hero Jennifer Maddox
    Hide Caption
    17 of 26
    2017 Young Wonder Campbell Remess
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    2017 Young Wonder Campbell Remess
    Hide Caption
    18 of 26
    2017 CNN Hero Mona Patel
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    2017 CNN Hero Mona Patel
    Hide Caption
    19 of 26
    Actress Alfre Woodard speaks onstage.
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    Actress Alfre Woodard speaks onstage.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 26
    2017 CNN Hero Rosie Mashale accepts her award.
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    2017 CNN Hero Rosie Mashale accepts her award.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 26
    2017 CNN Young Wonder Haile Thomas
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    2017 CNN Young Wonder Haile Thomas
    Hide Caption
    22 of 26
    2017 CNN Hero Aaron Valencia, left, accepts his award from actor Christian Bale.
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    2017 CNN Hero Aaron Valencia, left, accepts his award from actor Christian Bale.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 26
    Andra Day performs onstage.
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    Andra Day performs onstage.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 26
    Anderson Cooper poses with CNN&#39;s Young Wonders, from left to right: Campbell Remess, Ryan Hickman, Haile Thomas, Christina Li, and Sidney Keys III
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    Anderson Cooper poses with CNN's Young Wonders, from left to right: Campbell Remess, Ryan Hickman, Haile Thomas, Christina Li, and Sidney Keys III
    Hide Caption
    25 of 26
    Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa with the 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes, from left to right: Andrew Manzi, Samir Lakhani, Rosie Mashale, Stan Hays, Leslie Morissette, Anderson Cooper, Amy Wright, Kelly Ripa, Jennifer Maddox, Mona Patel, Khali Sweeney, and Aaron Valencia.
    Photos: Inside 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute'
    Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa with the 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes, from left to right: Andrew Manzi, Samir Lakhani, Rosie Mashale, Stan Hays, Leslie Morissette, Anderson Cooper, Amy Wright, Kelly Ripa, Jennifer Maddox, Mona Patel, Khali Sweeney, and Aaron Valencia.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 26
    03 cnn heroes 2017 Amy Wright01 cnn heroes 201702b cnn heroes 201710 cnn heroes 201709 cnn heroes 201703 cnn heroes 201704 cnn heroes 201705 cnn heroes 201706 cnn heroes 201708 cnn heroes 201715 cnn heroes 201722 cnn heroes 201723 cnn heroes 201712 cnn heroes 201713 cnn heroes 201711 cnn heroes 201724 cnn heroes 201725 cnn heroes 201726 cnn heroes 201727 cnn heroes 201728 cnn heroes 201729 cnn heroes 201730 cnn heroes 201731 cnn heroes 201721 cnn heroes 201720 cnn heroes 2017
    "I am bringing this home to the 40 employees who work at Bitty & Beau's because they are my heroes. And most of all to my two youngest children, Bitty and Beau, who are my inspirations," Wright said, hugging her CNN Hero of the Year award. She had a special message for her children.
    "I want you to know, because I know you are watching, that I would not change you for the world, but I will change the world for you."
    After all, people with physical and intellectual disabilities can be judged by their appearance alone. When Wright and her husband learned that 70% of the disabled are unemployed, they decided to become a part of the solution -- for their children and others.
    CNN Heroes: &#39;Welcome to Bitty &amp; Beau&#39;s!&#39;
    cnn heroes wright extra_00023826

      JUST WATCHED

      CNN Heroes: 'Welcome to Bitty & Beau's!'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    CNN Heroes: 'Welcome to Bitty & Beau's!' 02:45
    "It hit me like a lightning bolt: a coffee shop!" Wright said. "I realized it would be the perfect environment for bringing people together. Seeing the staff taking orders, serving coffee -- they'd realize how capable they are."
    Wright was presented with her top 10 CNN Hero award by actress Diane Lane, who said: "She opened a business where people like her son and daughter could work and shine."
    Sunday's CNN Heroes tribute show was a night of shining stars, salutes and tears -- and a few laughs, too.
    Hosts Kelly Ripa and Anderson Cooper kicked things off live from New York's American Museum of Natural History with a unique rendition of "Wind Beneath My Wings," complete with jazz hands by Kelly.
    Presenters Christian Bale, Diane Lane, Alfre Woodard, Christopher Meloni, Gaten Matarazzo and others added star power to the night.
    Singer Andra Day and rapper-actor Common serenaded the crowd with their hit "Stand Up for Something" to wrap up the inspirational evening.
    "This is emotionally taxing," joked comedian Jim Gaffigan.

    'A new lens'

    Heading to New York City to be honored among the other top 10 CNN Heroes was a special moment for Wright.
    "I'm so emotional, just reflecting on this journey," she said during Saturday's rehearsal. "I would've never imagined 13 years ago, when my son Beau was born, that I would be doing what I'm doing today. I'm just overwhelmed with emotion thinking about where we've been and where we hope to go."
    Wright told CNN her goal with the shop is to improve the lives of employees and change the viewpoints of customers.
    "Bitty & Beau's Coffee is a new lens, one that changes the way people see other people. It's about human value. It's about acceptance. It's about inclusion. It's about much more than a cup of coffee."
    It's working.
    "Bitty & Beau's has helped me a lot with my confidence," said employee Matt Dean.
    "My employees are not broken; 200 million people across the world living with an intellectual or developmental disability are not broken," Wright said Sunday night, when accepting her top 10 CNN Hero award. "What is broken is the lens through which we view people with disabilities."
    All of the top 10 CNN Heroes are impacting their communities in immeasurable ways:
    • Stan Hays, a Grand Champion pitmaster uses his barbecuing skills to feed people in need during disasters through Operation BBQ Relief.
    • Samir Lakhani established the Eco-Soap Bank, which recycles used hotel soap for better hygiene and job creation in Cambodia.
    • Jennifer Maddox's after-school program, Future Ties, provides a safe space for more than 100 children to learn, grow and succeed in Chicago.
    • Andrew Manzi's nonprofit, Warrior Surf, provides free six-week surf camps for veterans and their families, complete with therapy sessions on the beach.
    • Rosie Mashale and the organization Baphumelele provide care for more than 5,000 orphaned, abandoned or sick children in South Africa, many of whom have lost parents to AIDS.
    • Leslie Morissette's project, Grahamtastic Connection gives computers, iPads and robots to ill kids so they stay connected to friends, family and school.
    • Mona Patel created the San Antonio Amputee Foundation, which offers peer support, education, recreation and financial help for people who need prosthetic limbs.
    • Khali Sweeney's Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program provides around 100 Detroit children with training and academic tutoring five days a week.
    • Aaron Valencia founded the Lost Angels Children's Project, an after-school program that focuses on classic car restoration.
    Also honored at Sunday's event were the 2017 CNN Heroes Young Wonders, kids and teens who got an early start with their passion for giving. This group is determined to promote literacy, environmentalism, coding skills, nutrition and compassion.
    Donations made to the designated nonprofit organization of each Top 10 CNN Hero, via CNNHeroes.com and crowdrise.com/cnnheroes, will be matched up to $50,000 per CNN Hero through January 7, 2018.
    Now in its 11th year, the Peabody Award and Emmy-winning "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" has profiled more than 300 heroes and has received upward of 85,000 nominations from more than 100 countries.
    To learn more, like CNN Heroes on Facebook, follow @CNNHeroes on Twitter and use hashtag #CNNHeroes. Behind-the-scenes images can be seen on the CNN Heroes Instagram account.

    CNN's Kathleen Toner contributed to this report.