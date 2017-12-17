Breaking News

Tropical Storm Urduja kills 27 in Philippines

By Dakin Andone and Sarah Faidell, CNN

Updated 4:11 AM ET, Mon December 18, 2017

Villagers wade through a flooded street in Brgy Calingatngan, in Borongan, on easterm Samar in central Philippines on December 16, 2017.
(CNN)At least 27 people have died this weekend in the Philippines as a result of landslides caused by Tropical Storm Urduja, the state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported Sunday. Another 24 people have been reported missing, the news agency said.

The deaths occurred in the Biliran Province, PNA reported. The storm has caused massive flooding that has destroyed bridges, leaving several towns isolated.
Children walk past debris and damaged houses trees in Barangay San Mateo Borongan in eastern Samar on December 17, 2017.
Nearly 87-700 residents of the Visayas region have been forced to evacuate because of the rains, CNN Philippines reported. At least nine houses were destroyed in the landslides on Saturday.
In a separate report, PNA said Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte would travel to affected areas on Monday.