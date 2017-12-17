Tropical Storm Urduja kills 27 in Philippines

(CNN)At least 27 people have died this weekend in the Philippines as a result of landslides caused by Tropical Storm Urduja, the state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported Sunday. Another 24 people have been reported missing, the news agency said.
The deaths occurred in the Biliran Province, PNA reported. The storm has caused massive flooding that has destroyed bridges, leaving several towns isolated.
Nearly 87-700 residents of the Visayas region have been forced to evacuate because of the rains, CNN Philippines reported. At least nine houses were destroyed in the landslides on Saturday.
In a separate report, PNA said Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte would travel to affected areas on Monday.