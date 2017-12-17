Suicide bomber kills 7 at church in Pakistan

Story highlights Two bombers attack church in Quetta, but only one detonates his vest

Church was packed with more than 400 people, police say

Quetta, Pakistan (CNN) A suicide bomber attacked a church packed with worshippers Sunday in Pakistan, leaving seven people dead and more than 20 others injured, authorities say.

Two attackers targeted a Methodist church in Quetta, but only one managed to detonate his vest, said Sarfaraz Bugti, the interior minister of Balochistan province. The second attacker was shot by a church security guard before he detonated his explosives, Bugti said.

Pakistani security forces at the church following the attack.

The civilians were killed during the blast and the intense firefight that followed, according to Moazzam Jah Ansari, the provincial police chief. More than 400 people were in the church at the time of the attack, he said.

Bugti tweeted that law enforcement agencies took 16 minutes to complete their operation.

More than two dozen others were wounded, said Wasim Baig, a spokesman for Quetta Civil Hospital, where victims were transported.