Former Chilean President Sebastian Pinera wins runoff vote

Story highlights Sebastian Pinera, President from 2010 to 2014, wins runoff vote to secure second, nonconsecutive term

Outgoing President Michelle Bachelet's pick, Alejandro Guillier, comes up short in second-round vote

(CNN) Chile's former President, the conservative billionaire Sebastian Pinera, has been elected to serve another term as the country's leader.

Pinera, who governed the South American nation from 2010 to 2014, defeated leftist candidate Alejandro Guillier during a second round of voting Sunday.

Chile's Electoral Service said Pinera won with 54.58% of the votes. Guillier came in second with 45.42%, a much wider margin than originally predicted by pollsters.

Outgoing President Michelle Bachelet, a socialist leader who also served two presidential terms, had backed Guillier, who had pledged to continue many of her policies and programs.

However, Bachelet's approval ratings had plummeted in recent months as critics accused her of being out of touch with her constituents and of not managing the country's lagging economy, which was heavily affected by dropping copper prices.

Read More