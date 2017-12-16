(CNN) After celebrity chef Mario Batali, facing sexual misconduct allegations, posted an online apology followed by a baking method for cinnamon rolls, veteran magazine editor Tina Brown decided to suggest another recipe.

"How about pigs in a blanket, Mario?" Brown said Saturday in an interview with CNN's Michael Smerconish.

Batali is stepping away from his restaurant empire and ABC TV show after four women allege he touched them inappropriately.

In an apology in his online newsletter, posted Friday night, Batali wrote, "My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility."

However, he closed by saying, "In case you're searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are a fan favorite."

