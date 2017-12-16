Breaking News

Thomas Fire now third largest-wildfire in modern California history

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 9:51 PM ET, Sat December 16, 2017

Flames from a back-firing operation rise behind a home off Ladera Lane near Bella Vista Drive in Santa Barbara, California, on Thursday, December 14. Powerful Santa Ana winds and extremely dry conditions are fueling wildfires in Southern California in what has been a devastating year for such natural disasters in the state.
Fire, smoke and ash from the Thomas Fire blanket Santa Barbara on Wednesday, December 13.
Fire, smoke and ash from the Thomas Fire blanket Santa Barbara on Wednesday, December 13.
A smoke-filled sky filters sunlight to orange around a surfer as the Thomas Fire continues to grow and threaten communities from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara on Tuesday, December 12, in Carpinteria, California.
A smoke-filled sky filters sunlight to orange around a surfer as the Thomas Fire continues to grow and threaten communities from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara on Tuesday, December 12, in Carpinteria, California.
People watch as firefighters battle flames in Carpinteria, California, on Monday, December 11.
People watch as firefighters battle flames in Carpinteria, California, on Monday, December 11.
As smoke obscures the sun, a Coulson C-130 air tanker turns to make a drop on a Carpinteria hillside on December 11.
As smoke obscures the sun, a Coulson C-130 air tanker turns to make a drop on a Carpinteria hillside on December 11.
As the Thomas Fire burns in the background, Dan Bellaart and his wife, Mary McEwen, comfort each other in their backyard in Montecito, California, on December 11.
As the Thomas Fire burns in the background, Dan Bellaart and his wife, Mary McEwen, comfort each other in their backyard in Montecito, California, on December 11.
The Thomas Fire burns in the mountains near Carpinteria on Sunday, December 10.
The Thomas Fire burns in the mountains near Carpinteria on Sunday, December 10.
Firefighters battle a wildfire as it advances on homes in Carpinteria on December 10.
Firefighters battle a wildfire as it advances on homes in Carpinteria on December 10.
A cloud of smoke overshadows downtown Ventura, California, on December 10.
A cloud of smoke overshadows downtown Ventura, California, on December 10.
Horses are evacuated from the Laughing Dog Ranch as smoke from the Thomas Fire descends on the area in Ojai, California, on Saturday, December 9.
Horses are evacuated from the Laughing Dog Ranch as smoke from the Thomas Fire descends on the area in Ojai, California, on Saturday, December 9.
The shell of a burnt-out bus is seen after fire swept through residential neighborhoods near Ojai on Friday, December 8.
The shell of a burnt-out bus is seen after fire swept through residential neighborhoods near Ojai on Friday, December 8.
Flames rise as a fire approaches the Lake Casitas area of Ojai on December 8.
Flames rise as a fire approaches the Lake Casitas area of Ojai on December 8.
A burnt Mercedes is seen after the Skirball Fire swept through the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air on Thursday, December 7.
A burnt Mercedes is seen after the Skirball Fire swept through the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air on Thursday, December 7.
Palm trees sway in a gust of wind as a firefighter carries a hose in Ventura on December 7.
Palm trees sway in a gust of wind as a firefighter carries a hose in Ventura on December 7.
Residents watch the Thomas Fire burn a hillside above La Conchita, California, on December 7.
Residents watch the Thomas Fire burn a hillside above La Conchita, California, on December 7.
Fires surround a hilltop mansion in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 6.
Fires surround a hilltop mansion in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 6.
&quot;Daddy, the home is gone,&quot; Amanda Lewis tells her family on December 6. The Thomas Fire raged through her parents&#39; foothill neighborhood in Ventura.
"Daddy, the home is gone," Amanda Lewis tells her family on December 6. The Thomas Fire raged through her parents' foothill neighborhood in Ventura.
Smoke rises across Southern California in this image taken from the International Space Station on December 6.
Smoke rises across Southern California in this image taken from the International Space Station on December 6.
A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop on flames after the Skirball Fire swept through Bel-Air on December 6.
A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop on flames after the Skirball Fire swept through Bel-Air on December 6.
Flames from the Thomas Fire burn above a truck north of Ventura on December 6.
Flames from the Thomas Fire burn above a truck north of Ventura on December 6.
Joyce George, right, comforts neighbor Dawn Reily on December 6. Reily&#39;s Ventura home was destroyed by fire.
Joyce George, right, comforts neighbor Dawn Reily on December 6. Reily's Ventura home was destroyed by fire.
Flames consume vehicles in Ventura on Tuesday, December 5.
Flames consume vehicles in Ventura on Tuesday, December 5.
Smoke billows from a burning house in Los Angeles as the Creek Fire moves through the area on December 5.
Smoke billows from a burning house in Los Angeles as the Creek Fire moves through the area on December 5.
A man watches as a wildfire burns in Ventura on December 5.
A man watches as a wildfire burns in Ventura on December 5.
The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 5.
The Creek Fire burns on a hillside in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 5.
A firefighter battles a blaze in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
A firefighter battles a blaze in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
Antoine Hanna comforts his wife, Tammy, after firefighters saved their home in Ventura on December 5.
Antoine Hanna comforts his wife, Tammy, after firefighters saved their home in Ventura on December 5.
This Ventura apartment complex, seen on December 5, was destroyed by fire.
This Ventura apartment complex, seen on December 5, was destroyed by fire.
A firefighter sprays water at a burning house in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
A firefighter sprays water at a burning house in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
Palm trees burn in Ventura on December 5.
Palm trees burn in Ventura on December 5.
Ventura County firefighter Aaron Cohen rests on December 5.
Ventura County firefighter Aaron Cohen rests on December 5.
A man prepares to evacuate his house in Santa Paula, California, on December 5.
A man prepares to evacuate his house in Santa Paula, California, on December 5.
A man tries to catch a horse that got loose in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
A man tries to catch a horse that got loose in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles on December 5.
Shrubs burn near a home in Ventura on December 5.
Shrubs burn near a home in Ventura on December 5.
James and Josie Ralstin carry belongings retrieved from their home in Ventura on December 5.
James and Josie Ralstin carry belongings retrieved from their home in Ventura on December 5.
Firefighters work to put out a blaze engulfing homes in Ventura on December 5.
Firefighters work to put out a blaze engulfing homes in Ventura on December 5.
The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula on December 5.
The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula on December 5.
Story highlights

  • Strong wind gusts are expected to push Southern California fires overnight
  • Thomas Fire has burned 259,000 acres and been blamed for two deaths

(CNN)Thousands of additional residents are being evacuated from areas near the Thomas Fire, now the third-largest wildfire in modern California history.

Fueled by high winds, the massive fire north of Ventura has burned 259,000 acres, Cal Fire said Saturday morning. That's up from 256,000 acres on Friday.
Twelve thousand additional people were being evacuated Saturday from areas near the blaze, said Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office spokesman Brian Olmstead. The blaze broke out 12 days ago and has killed a firefighter and a woman trying to flee.
    Red-flag warnings are in effect for a large swathe of Southern California through late Sunday, with wind gusts of up to 55 mph expected overnight, according to CNN meteorologist Gene Norman.
    Strong winds and dry conditions are expected to fuel the blaze. On Saturday, a new fire near Lompoc, known as the Drum Fire, broke out, according to Cal Fire. As of Saturday afternoon it was about 30 acres, Norman said.
    The Thomas Fire is slowly devouring its way up the list of the state's largest wildfires. It's now only about 13,000 acres behind the all-time leader, the Cedar Fire, which burned 273,246 acres in San Diego County in 2003, according to Cal Fire.
    It&#39;s not just spraying water: How the pros fight wildfires
    Despite the strong winds, firefighters have contained 40% of the blaze, up from 35% on Friday. Winds should ease late Sunday night into Monday, allowing for additional containment, forecasters said.

    Two deaths linked to fires

    Firefighters are mourning the death of one of their own. Cory David Iverson, 32, lost his life battling the Thomas Fire on Thursday.
    Iverson was a fire apparatus engineer from San Diego and had been a firefighter with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection -- also known as Cal Fire -- since 2009.
    Cal Fire engineer Cory Iverson died while fighting the Thomas Fire in Ventura County. He leaves behind his pregnant wife, Ashley, and toddler daughter Evie.
    Cal Fire engineer Cory Iverson died while fighting the Thomas Fire in Ventura County. He leaves behind his pregnant wife, Ashley, and toddler daughter Evie.
    He drove a fire engine and was killed on the east flank of the Thomas Fire, Cal Fire spokeswoman Lynne Tolmachoff said.
    Iverson was with other crew members when he was killed, she said.
    He leaves behind his 2-year-old daughter and a pregnant wife who's due this spring. His death is the first firefighter fatality in the most recent string of wildfires in California.
    A woman was also killed in a car crash while evacuating last week, and Cal Fire says it considers her death to be fire-related.

    Celebrities thank firefighters for their efforts

    On Saturday, some celebrities expressed appreciation to the firefighters battling the massive blaze.
    Retired tennis player Jimmy Connors said earlier in the week that the Thomas Fire was threatening his home and thanked the firefighters. He reiterated that sentiment on Saturday.
    "Fire once again raging in Santa Barbara," Connors tweeted. "firefighters r amazing- keep them safe!"
    Oprah Winfrey, who has a home in Montecito and had tweeted about the fire several days before, added an update.
    "Still praying for our little town," she said. "Winds picked up this morning creating a perfect storm of bad for firefighters. #peacebestill"
    Actor Billy Baldwin tweeted his sentiments on Saturday.
    "Say some prayers for these people and the brave firefighters," he wrote.

    CNN's Melissa Gray, Lawrence Viele Davidson and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.