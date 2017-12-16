Thomas Fire now third largest-wildfire in modern California history

Story highlights Strong wind gusts are expected to push Southern California fires overnight

Thomas Fire has burned 259,000 acres and been blamed for two deaths

(CNN) Thousands of additional residents are being evacuated from areas near the Thomas Fire, now the third-largest wildfire in modern California history.

Fueled by high winds, the massive fire north of Ventura has burned 259,000 acres, Cal Fire said Saturday morning. That's up from 256,000 acres on Friday.

Twelve thousand additional people were being evacuated Saturday from areas near the blaze, said Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office spokesman Brian Olmstead. The blaze broke out 12 days ago and has killed a firefighter and a woman trying to flee.

Red-flag warnings are in effect for a large swathe of Southern California through late Sunday, with wind gusts of up to 55 mph expected overnight, according to CNN meteorologist Gene Norman.

Strong winds and dry conditions are expected to fuel the blaze. On Saturday, a new fire near Lompoc, known as the Drum Fire, broke out, according to Cal Fire. As of Saturday afternoon it was about 30 acres, Norman said.

