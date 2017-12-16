Story highlights Lindsey Vonn wins Val d'Isere super-G

Takes World Cup win tally to 78

Trails record holder Ingemar Stenmark by eight wins

(CNN) She endured a week marred by an injury scare and controversy, but Lindsey Vonn hit back in emphatic fashion to clinch her 78th World Cup win in Val d'Isere.

At 33, Vonn became the second oldest woman -- after Elisabeth Goergl (33) -- to win a World Cup race and closed the gap on the all-time record of victories.

She trails record holder Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden by just eight World Cup wins.

It was Vonn's first victory since a downhill in Garmish-Partenkirchen, Germany, in January. She last won a super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy in January 2016.

Lindsey Vonn won her first World Cup race since Janury 2017.

The American clocked one minute 4.86 seconds on a shortened course in Val d'Isere, with Italian Sofia Goggia second in 1:05.17 and Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel third in 1:05.25 for her first career podium.