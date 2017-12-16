(CNN) The White House repeated Saturday that President Donald Trump has no intentions of firing Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller amid fresh speculation from a congresswoman that he would be doing so.

"As the White House has consistently said for months, there is no consideration of firing the special counsel," Ty Cobb, the White House special counsel, told CNN in a statement.

Cobb's statement came in response to comments by California Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier, who repeated concerns Friday that Trump would fire Mueller.

"I believe that the President wants all of this shut down," she speculated during an appearance on KQED in California. "He wants to shut down these investigations and he wants to fire special counsel Mueller."

Speier's comments echo concerns from other Democrats that the President might fire the special counsel, who is investigating allegations of collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia in Moscow's alleged effort to influence last year's election.

