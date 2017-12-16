Trump touts tax reform as he leaves for Camp David

(CNN) As the GOP tax overhaul nears its final hurdle, President Donald Trump was eager to defend the bill Saturday, touting what he said would be its impact on the middle class as he left the White House for Camp David.

"This is going to be one of the great gifts to the middle-income people of this country that they've ever gotten for Christmas," Trump told reporters as Marine One whirred in the background.

When asked about the contention among critics of the bill that it would provide tax cuts mainly for the rich, the President pushed back, taking a dig at Democrats who he said have the "standard sound bite" ready "before they even know what the bill is all about -- they talk about for the wealthy."

"This really will mostly benefit the middle class and jobs," Trump said, an assertion he has made repeatedly as Congress has advanced the bill. "Companies, companies are coming in, they're pouring into the country, they've already started, and this will be great for jobs."

Republican lawmakers unveiled the final version of the bill Friday, putting them on track for a vote on it next week.

Read More