Trump transition accuses Mueller of improperly obtaining emails

Washington (CNN) Lawyers representing the Trump presidential transition wrote to members of Congress accusing special counsel Robert Mueller of obtaining unauthorized access to tens of thousands of transition emails, including what they claim to be documents protected by attorney-client privilege.

The transition maintains the documents were its property and should not have been handed over without its approval.

The emails in question involve 13 transition officials, including four senior ones, according to the letter.

The lawyer, Kory Langhofer, wrote to leaders of the Senate Homeland Security and House Oversight and Government Reform committees because he said the General Services Administration, which supports presidential transitions, "unlawfully produced" private materials of the transition although the GSA "did not own or control the records in question."

Langhofer wrote in the letter the Special Counsel's Office "was actively using those materials without any notice" to transition officials.

