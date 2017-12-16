Story highlights Obama visited a Washington-area Boys and Girls Club on Friday

Washington (CNN) Former President Barack Obama ditched the coat and tie for a more casual look while surprising Washington, DC, middle school children this week: a leather jacket topped off with a festive Santa hat.

Obama visited a Boys and Girls Club to celebrate the holiday season by visiting with local children and handing out gifts. About 50 kids were excited to see the former President and greeted him with handshakes and cheers when he walked through the door with a big sack of gifts slung over his shoulder.

"There's no better time than the holiday season to reach out and give back to our communities," the former President tweeted alongside a photo of the Thursday visit. "Great to hear from young people at the Boys & Girls Club in DC today."

