Children's health should be more important than tax cuts

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy . The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) If only Donald Trump and the GOP were as concerned with the health of children as they are with passing a tax cut that will benefit corporations and the wealthy. Then we would be getting daily updates from GOP leaders on their progress to help the nearly 9 million children who depend on the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for their health care. And Trump would be tweeting that these children are his top priority. But clearly, that's not the case.