Story highlights Authorities say the actions of a 59-year-old man breached UN and Australian sanctions

Police did not release the man's name; he was due in court on Sunday

(CNN) The Australian Federal Police have arrested a 59-year-old Australian man for allegedly acting as an economic agent for North Korea with the intent of raising revenue for the Pyongyang government.

Police say the man -- a naturalized Australian citizen of Korean descent -- allegedly brokered the sale of missiles, missile components and expertise from North Korea to other international entities, and discussed the supply of weapons of mass destruction.

The Sydney man also planned to transfer coal from North Korea to entities in Vietnam and Indonesia, police said. Police said there is no evidence that the governments of those two countries were aware of the plan.

These actions are alleged breaches of UN and Australian sanctions.

"This case is like nothing we have ever seen on Australian soil," Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Gaughan

Read More