Peru's President to face impeachment proceedings

Story highlights Pedro Pablo Kuczynski will defend himself Thursday

Two ex-Peruvian presidents have been accused of corruption

(CNN) Peruvian lawmakers decided to move forward with proceedings to impeach President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski amid allegations of bribery in connection to one of the largest corruption scandals in Latin America.

On Friday, lawmakers voted 93 to 17 in a motion to initiate the process of impeachment against Kuczynski.

The President is expected to defend himself to lawmakers next Thursday.

The vote comes a day after President Kuczynski said he would not resign amid the "false" allegations that accuse him of receiving more than $4 million from the Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht.

"I am here to show my face. I do not run, nor do I hide or have any motive to do so. I am here because you deserve an explanation and I have an obligation to give you that," Kuczynski said on a televised address Thursday.

