(CNN) A former high school soccer coach arrested with a missing 17-year-old girl has been charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, Florida authorities said Friday.

Rian Rodriguez, 27, appeared in court in Columbia County, Florida, on Friday morning after being booked into the county jail the previous day. He had previously been charged with interference with child custody, a third-degree felony.

Rian Rodriguez

Caitlyn Frisina, a student at Fort White High, and Rodriguez, a boys' soccer coach at her school, were the subject of a nationwide search after her parents discovered she was missing from their home on November 26. Investigators said it appeared she crawled out of her bedroom window.

Authorities quickly determined she had left with Rodriguez. Police in New York state spotted them in a car on December 1 and took Rodriguez into custody.

