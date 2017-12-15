St. Moritz: Meet the man who lives in an Olympic stadium

Story highlights St. Moritz hosted 1928 and '48 Winter Games

Main stadium later fell into disrepair

Artist Rolf Sachs restored it, now lives there

St. Moritz, Switzerland (CNN) His back garden has hosted an Olympic opening ceremony, and his bedrooms once served as changing rooms for the world's best athletes.

The ski resort of St. Moritz in Switzerland is home to many affluent residents , but none live in a house quite like Rolf Sachs.

The artist-designer transformed the town's Olympic Stadium, which hosted two Winter Games in 1928 and 1948, into his own abode after it fell into disrepair over the second half of the 20th Century.

An Olympic flag still flies from the tower of the former stadium, and ice hockey pitches and seats for spectators are still visible amongst the layers of snow piled in Sachs' "garden."

He was careful to preserve as much of the original structure as possible, restoring the old windows and ensuring the main building maintains its one-story design with a connecting tower.