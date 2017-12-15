Tillerson: 'North Korea must earn its way back to the table'

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the UN Security Council on Friday that North Korea must cease all threatening behavior before talks with the US can begin, omitting to mention his earlier offer of talks without preconditions.

Tillerson earlier in the week said he was willing to start talks with Pyongyang without preconditions, appearing to reveal another rift between the State Department and the White House, where staffers said they were caught off guard by his offer.

"As I said earlier this week, a sustained cessation of North Korea's threatening behavior must occur before talks can begin," Tillerson told the UN meeting, which was convened to discuss Pyongyang's denuclearization, adding that "North Korea must earn its way back to the table."

The top US diplomat said that the US, "will in the meantime keep our channels of communication open." And he acknowledged the presence of a high level North Korea representative in the room. "I, too, welcome the attendance of the representative of North Korea so that we have the opportunity to speak directly to their representative as well," he said.

But he did not say a line that had appeared in his prepared comments, distributed by the State Department on embargo earlier in the day. Tillerson had been set to say that, "apart from that step, there are no preconditions for talks, nor will we accept pre-conditions from North Korea or others."

