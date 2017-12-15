Breaking News

First Amendment is at a crossroads in Supreme Court

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Updated 6:05 AM ET, Fri December 15, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Anthony Kennedy: The swing vote
Anthony Kennedy: The swing vote

    JUST WATCHED

    Anthony Kennedy: The swing vote

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Anthony Kennedy: The swing vote 01:17

Story highlights

  • Supreme Court will hear seven cases related to the First Amendment this term
  • Justice Anthony Kennedy may retire next year
  • Kennedy has been a fierce supporter of free speech rights

Washington (CNN)As the Supreme Court digs into a momentous term, the justices have signaled an unusual interest in the First Amendment by agreeing to hear seven different cases exploring the contours of free speech.  

Just last week, justices heard a much-anticipated challenge from a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake to honor the marriage of a same-sex couple out of his religious objections. The baker argues, in part, that his cakes are his artistic expression and the government can't compel his speech.  
Supreme Court hears same-sex marriage cake case
Supreme Court hears same-sex marriage cake case
First Amendment principles are on the docket in cases concerning the free-speech implications of an abortion regulation in California, so called "fair share" fees at public sector unions, a Minnesota law that bans voters from wearing ideological clothing at polling places and a retaliatory arrest claim out of Florida. The will also hear two different cases touching on the free speech implications surrounding political gerrymandering.
    All eyes will be on Justice Anthony Kennedy. The possibility of Kennedy resigning hangs over the entire court term, but he in particular has been a fierce supporter of free speech rights and is sometimes the swing vote between the four conservatives and four liberals on the court. It is possible he would want to make a mark on the future of the First Amendment before he leaves.
    The court's interest also comes as President Donald Trump has triggered a broader debate on the implications of free speech. Trump has been engaged in a battle of epic proportions with the press, complaining of "fake news" and unfair coverage of him and the White House. "With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!" Trump tweeted recently.
    Read More
    Exclusive: Grassley urges Trump to reconsider controversial judicial picks
    Exclusive: Grassley urges Trump to reconsider controversial judicial picks
    "Candidate and now President Trump has made a number of statements about the reach of the First Amendment -- at times using it both as a shield and a sword -- but by the end of this term the Supreme Court will have the final word the contours of the First Amendment at least in a number of important areas," said Jessica A. Levinson, who teaches constitutional law at the Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. 
    The First Amendment reads that "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances." 
    Uniting the cases is a desire on the part of justices to more clearly define the outlines of free speech. "All the cases fall broadly under the First Amendment, and they touch on different areas," Levinson said. "But what unites them is the desire on the part of at least four justices to clearly define the contours of free speech and free expression in our society."

    Role of Anthony Kennedy

    One reason for the sheer number of cases may have less to do with the individual issues and more to do with the interests and jurisprudence of Kennedy, who plays a critical role on the court and often casts the deciding vote or crafts the final language of a key opinion, said Frederick Schauer, an expert at the University of Virginia School of Law.  
    "Given that Justice Kennedy has longstanding sympathy for free speech claims, and that other justices are especially interested in free speech issues, the good lawyer will try to frame (or bend) the facts and law of his or her case to make it a First Amendment case," Schauer said in an interview.  
    No cameras, please: How the Supreme Court shuns the spotlight
    No cameras, please: How the Supreme Court shuns the spotlight
    Indeed, lawyers for Masterpiece Cakeshop baker Jack Phillips, who refused to make a cake to honor the wedding of a same sex couple because of his religious objections, brought both free exercise and free speech claims to the high court. During oral arguments, they put more emphasis on their free speech claim.  
    "The First Amendment prohibits the government from forcing people to express messages that violate religious convictions," said Phillips' lawyer Kristen K. Waggoner. She said that Colorado ordered her client to "sketch, sculpt, and hand paint cakes that celebrate a view of marriage in violation of his religious convictions."  
    Some court watchers suspect that Kennedy, an appointee of President Ronald Reagan, may step down at the end of the term next summer, and the cases could give him one last chance to make a mark on how the First Amendment is interpreted.  
    RELATED: Anthony Kennedy loves his job -- and he's still here
    Earlier this year, Kennedy spoke passionately about free speech when he wrote to strike down a North Carolina law that made it a felony for a registered sex offender "to access a commercial social networking Web site where the sex offender knows that the site permits minor children to become members or to create or maintain personal Web pages."
    With sweeping language, Kennedy wrote "to foreclose access to social media altogether is to prevent the user from engaging in the legitimate exercise of First Amendment rights."
    Kennedy said the law had gone too far restricting cites like Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin. "It is unsettling to suggest that only a limited set of websites can be used even by persons who have completed their sentences. Even convicted criminals -- and in some instances especially convicted criminals -- might receive legitimate benefits from these means for access to the world of ideas, in particular if they seek to reform and to pursue lawful and rewarding lives." 
    He noted that the case was one of the first to address the relationship between the First Amendment and the modern internet.  
    "By prohibiting sex offenders from using those websites, North Carolina with one broad stroke bars access to what for many are the principal sources for knowing current events, checking ads for employment, speaking and listening in the modern public square, and otherwise exploring the vast realms of human thought and knowledge," he wrote.  
    RELATED: Supreme Court decision is 'a constitutional coming out party' for social media
    The opinion was 8-0 but Justice Samuel Alito, joined by the conservatives on the bench (Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate) wrote separately to distinguish themselves from some of Kennedy's language, saying it went too far.
    Alito agreed the law was "staggering" in its reach and violated the First Amendment, but he worried about what he called the majority opinion's "unnecessary rhetoric." Kennedy's language, Alito wrote, "is bound to be interpreted by some to mean that the states are largely powerless to restrict even the most dangerous sexual predators from visiting any internet sites, including, for example, teenage dating sites and sites designed to permit minors to discuss personal problems with their peers."  
    Hear Supreme Court arguments about cakeshop
    scotus illustration thumbnail mullery

      JUST WATCHED

      Hear Supreme Court arguments about cakeshop

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Hear Supreme Court arguments about cakeshop 03:11

    California Abortion Notices

    Alliance Defending Freedom, the conservative organization that represents Phillips, is also behind an abortion-related case that the justices will hear next year. The National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, a crisis pregnancy center, opposes a California law that requires them to disseminate information about the availability of state run programs that provide abortion.  
    California "now forces licensed centers to communicate the government's message about state-funded abortions to everyone who walks in the door," the group argued in court papers. The state, they said, does not impose such "compelled statements" to health providers that provide or promote abortion or abortificacients. 
    First Amendment case may become proxy for abortion rights at Supreme Court
    First Amendment case may become proxy for abortion rights at Supreme Court
    "The only ones forced by the state to speak these government messages are those who oppose abortion," they wrote. 
    "Both Masterpiece and the NIFLA cases involve government coercion of private speech, that's the theme that runs through these cases," said David Cortman, another lawyer at the Alliance Defending Freedom. 
    Lawyers for California say the law was passed in part  because some 700,000 California women become pregnant each year and over half of the pregnancies are unintended. The law, they argue, addresses problems including the fact that many women who cannot afford medical care are unaware that "public programs are available to them."

    Union Fees and political support

    The justices will also hear a case that concerns whether non-members of public sector unions can be required to pay so called "fair share" fees germane to collective bargaining.  
    Court precedent holds that while a non-union member does not have to pay fees that go to political activities, that exemption does not include fees for issues such as employment conditions and employee grievances. 
    Supreme Court adds union fee case to blockbuster docket
    Supreme Court adds union fee case to blockbuster docket
    The case is brought by Mark Janus, an Illinois public sector employee who argues that the "fair share" fees violate his First Amendment rights. 
    "It is a bedrock principle that, except perhaps in the rarest of circumstances, no person in this country may be compelled to subsidize speech by a third party that he or she does not wish to support"Janus' lawyers argue.  
    Unions are carefully watching this case, fearful that the conservative majority of the court is set to overturn precedent and rule in favor of Janus.  
    Anthony Kennedy, the longest-serving member of the current Supreme Court, was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. He is a conservative justice but has provided crucial swing votes in many cases.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Anthony Kennedy, the longest-serving member of the current Supreme Court, was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. He is a conservative justice but has provided crucial swing votes in many cases.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 38
    Kennedy was born in Sacramento, California, on July 23, 1936. In this photo, circa 1939, he sits between his mother, Gladys, and his sister, Nancy.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy was born in Sacramento, California, on July 23, 1936. In this photo, circa 1939, he sits between his mother, Gladys, and his sister, Nancy.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 38
    Kennedy wears his Cub Scout uniform as he poses with his brother, Tim, circa 1946.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy wears his Cub Scout uniform as he poses with his brother, Tim, circa 1946.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 38
    Kennedy, third from right in the front row, stands with other Cub Scouts in the 1940s.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy, third from right in the front row, stands with other Cub Scouts in the 1940s.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 38
    Kennedy, right, spent time with the California Army National Guard after finishing law school in 1961. The man on the left, John J. Hamlyn Jr., also became a lawyer like Kennedy.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy, right, spent time with the California Army National Guard after finishing law school in 1961. The man on the left, John J. Hamlyn Jr., also became a lawyer like Kennedy.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 38
    Kennedy, right, and Hamlyn pose for a photo after basic training.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy, right, and Hamlyn pose for a photo after basic training.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 38
    After more than a decade as a lawyer, Kennedy became a judge on the US Court of Appeals in 1975. He was nominated by President Gerald Ford on the recommendation of California Gov. Ronald Reagan.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    After more than a decade as a lawyer, Kennedy became a judge on the US Court of Appeals in 1975. He was nominated by President Gerald Ford on the recommendation of California Gov. Ronald Reagan.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 38
    This courtroom photo of Kennedy was taken in 1976.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    This courtroom photo of Kennedy was taken in 1976.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 38
    Kennedy has breakfast with his wife, Mary, and his son Gregory in 1984.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy has breakfast with his wife, Mary, and his son Gregory in 1984.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 38
    Kennedy and his wife walk together in Sacramento, California, in 1987.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy and his wife walk together in Sacramento, California, in 1987.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 38
    From 1965 to 1988, Kennedy was also a professor of constitutional law at the University of the Pacific&#39;s McGeorge School of Law.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    From 1965 to 1988, Kennedy was also a professor of constitutional law at the University of the Pacific's McGeorge School of Law.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 38
    In 1987, Kennedy was nominated by President Reagan to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Lewis Powell&#39;s retirement. The nomination came after the confirmation failures of nominees Robert Bork and Douglas Ginsburg.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    In 1987, Kennedy was nominated by President Reagan to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Lewis Powell's retirement. The nomination came after the confirmation failures of nominees Robert Bork and Douglas Ginsburg.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 38
    Kennedy, center, talks with US Sens. Ted Kennedy, left, and Joe Biden before a confirmation hearing in Washington. The two Kennedys are not related.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy, center, talks with US Sens. Ted Kennedy, left, and Joe Biden before a confirmation hearing in Washington. The two Kennedys are not related.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 38
    Kennedy meets with President Reagan in the Oval Office.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy meets with President Reagan in the Oval Office.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 38
    Kennedy is joined by his wife as he is sworn in by Chief Justice William Rehnquist on February 18, 1988. Reagan is on the right.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy is joined by his wife as he is sworn in by Chief Justice William Rehnquist on February 18, 1988. Reagan is on the right.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 38
    Kennedy, top right, appears in a formal Supreme Court portrait in April 1988. In the front row, from left, are Thurgood Marshall, William Brennan Jr., Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Byron White and and Harry Blackmun. In the back row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Sandra Day O&#39;Connor and Kennedy.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy, top right, appears in a formal Supreme Court portrait in April 1988. In the front row, from left, are Thurgood Marshall, William Brennan Jr., Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Byron White and and Harry Blackmun. In the back row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Sandra Day O'Connor and Kennedy.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 38
    Kennedy speaks at the McGeorge School of Law in 1991. He delivered the inaugural address in a lecture series named for the late Archie Hefner, whose portrait is behind Kennedy. Hefner was a prominent Sacramento attorney active in numerous civic and charitable groups. He died in 1988.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy speaks at the McGeorge School of Law in 1991. He delivered the inaugural address in a lecture series named for the late Archie Hefner, whose portrait is behind Kennedy. Hefner was a prominent Sacramento attorney active in numerous civic and charitable groups. He died in 1988.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 38
    Kennedy is on the far right in this Supreme Court portrait from 1998. In the front row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Sandra Day O&#39;Connor and Kennedy. In the back row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, David Souter, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy is on the far right in this Supreme Court portrait from 1998. In the front row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Sandra Day O'Connor and Kennedy. In the back row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, David Souter, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 38
    In 2004, Kennedy speaks to high school students at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    In 2004, Kennedy speaks to high school students at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 38
    Kennedy speaks during a Senate subcommittee hearing in 2002.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy speaks during a Senate subcommittee hearing in 2002.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 38
    Kennedy discusses the court&#39;s budget requests with a House committee in April 2005.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy discusses the court's budget requests with a House committee in April 2005.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 38
    Kennedy participates in a panel discussion in Washington in November 2005.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy participates in a panel discussion in Washington in November 2005.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 38
    Kennedy receives an honorary degree at New York University in May 2006.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy receives an honorary degree at New York University in May 2006.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 38
    Kennedy delivers the commencement address at New York University.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy delivers the commencement address at New York University.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 38
    In February 2007, Kennedy testifies at a Senate committee hearing on judicial security and independence.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    In February 2007, Kennedy testifies at a Senate committee hearing on judicial security and independence.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 38
    Kennedy testifies before a House subcommittee in March 2007. He and fellow Justice Clarence Thomas spoke about concerns with the ongoing remodeling of the court building, the reduction of paperwork due to electronic media, and the disparity of pay between federal judges and lawyers working in the private sector.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy testifies before a House subcommittee in March 2007. He and fellow Justice Clarence Thomas spoke about concerns with the ongoing remodeling of the court building, the reduction of paperwork due to electronic media, and the disparity of pay between federal judges and lawyers working in the private sector.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 38
    The Supreme Court meets with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in September 2009. From left are Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice John Roberts, Obama, Sonia Sotomayor, Biden, Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and retired Justice David Souter.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    The Supreme Court meets with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in September 2009. From left are Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice John Roberts, Obama, Sonia Sotomayor, Biden, Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and retired Justice David Souter.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 38
    Kennedy leaves after a Catholic Mass in Washington in October 2009.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy leaves after a Catholic Mass in Washington in October 2009.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 38
    Kennedy joins the President and other officials at a memorial for the victims of a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy joins the President and other officials at a memorial for the victims of a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 38
    Kennedy smiles as he is introduced to faculty members at the University of Pennsylvania Law School in October 2013. Kennedy was teaching there for a week.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy smiles as he is introduced to faculty members at the University of Pennsylvania Law School in October 2013. Kennedy was teaching there for a week.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 38
    Kennedy is saluted by sailors as he tours the USS John C. Stennis in 2015.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy is saluted by sailors as he tours the USS John C. Stennis in 2015.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 38
    Kennedy testifies about a Supreme Court budget request during a House subcommittee meeting in 2015.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy testifies about a Supreme Court budget request during a House subcommittee meeting in 2015.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 38
    President Obama greets Kennedy and other Supreme Court justices before his final State of the Union address in January 2016.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    President Obama greets Kennedy and other Supreme Court justices before his final State of the Union address in January 2016.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 38
    Kennedy, second from left, joins other Supreme Court justices in February 2017 during President Donald Trump&#39;s first address to a joint session of Congress.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy, second from left, joins other Supreme Court justices in February 2017 during President Donald Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 38
    Kennedy and President Trump attend the swearing-in ceremony for new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in April 2017. Kennedy delivered the judicial oath.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy and President Trump attend the swearing-in ceremony for new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in April 2017. Kennedy delivered the judicial oath.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 38
    Gorsuch smiles at Kennedy before taking the judicial oath.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Gorsuch smiles at Kennedy before taking the judicial oath.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 38
    Kennedy and Trump walk together after Gorsuch&#39;s swearing-in ceremony.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy and Trump walk together after Gorsuch's swearing-in ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 38
    Trump stands with the Supreme Court at Gorsuch&#39;s formal investiture ceremony in June 2017. From left are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Trump, Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Trump stands with the Supreme Court at Gorsuch's formal investiture ceremony in June 2017. From left are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Trump, Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 38
    01 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 02 Justice Anthony Kennedy Life03 Justice Anthony Kennedy life04 Justice Anthony Kennedy RESTRICTED05 Justice Anthony Kennedy RESTRICTED06 Justice Anthony Kennedy RESTRICTED 07 Justice Anthony Kennedy RESTRICTED Justice Kennedy Portrait 197608 Justice Anthony Kennedy RESTRICTED09 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 10 Justice Anthony Kennedy RESTRICTED11 Justice Anthony Kennedy life12 Justice Anthony Kennedy life 13 Justice Anthony Kennedy 14 Justice Kennedy Life RESTRICTED 15 Justice Kennedy life16 Justice Kennedy Life RESTRICTED 17 Justice Anthony Kennedy life18 Justice Anthony Kennedy life 19 Justice Kennedy Life RESTRICTED22 Justice Anthony Kennedy life 20 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 21 Justice Anthony Kennedy life 25 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 26 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 23 Justice Anthony Kennedy life 24 Justice Anthony Kennedy life 27 Justice Kennedy life 28 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 29 Justice Kennedy life 32 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 33 Justice Kennedy life34 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 35 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 02 Justice Anthony Kennedy T1 with Trump 203 Justice Anthony Kennedy T1 with Gorsuch36 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED SCOTUS with Trump

    Partisan gerrymandering

    Two of the biggest cases of the term concern the issue of partisan gerrymandering and how far politicians can go when they manipulate district maps for partisan advantage. The court has already heard one challenge brought by Democratic voters in Wisconsin who charged that after the last census Republican legislators drew maps unconstitutionally to benefit Republicans.  
    Lawyers for the challengers argued in part that the new maps contravene the First Amendment by "penalizing these voters because of their political beliefs."
    Anthony Kennedy doesn&#39;t tip hand in gerrymandering case
    Anthony Kennedy doesn't tip hand in gerrymandering case
    "That the government may not punish or suppress speech based on disapproval of the ideas or the perspectives the speech conveys is a fundamental principle of the First Amendment," Paul M. Smith, a lawyer for the Democratic voters, argued in court briefs.  
    While Smith also made claims concerning equal protection, it was the free speech aspect that seemed to attract Kennedy at oral arguments.
    "Suppose the Court," he said, "decided that this is a First Amendment issue." 
    In somewhat of a surprise, the court announced last week that it would hear another partisan gerrymander case out of Maryland. It's still unclear exactly why justices decided to add the case to the docket when it is already hearing the Wisconsin case.
    ANALYSIS: Here are the most obscenely gerrymandered congressional districts in America

    T-shirts and retaliatory speech

    The court will also hear a case about political apparel at the polling place.
    Andy Cilek, a Minnesota voter and executive director of the Minnesota Voters Alliance, was temporarily blocked under Minnesota law from voting because he was wearing a T-shirt that stated "Don't Tread on Me" at a polling place. 
    "Although this court has permitted campaign-free zones that prohibit campaign materials and active solicitation, it has never endorsed a ban on all political speech," lawyers for the conservative Pacific Legal Foundation, who are representing Cilek, argued in court papers. 
    Lawyers for the state had urged the Supreme Court to stay out of the case and leave in place a lower court opinion that went against Cilek. 
    Supreme Court to consider political apparel at the polling place
    Supreme Court to consider political apparel at the polling place
    "The court of appeals' legal conclusion that the interior of a polling place is a non-public forum in which speech restrictions are constitutional as long as they are reasonable and viewpoint neutral is the same conclusion reached by every court that has analyzed the issue," wrote Daniel P. Rogan of the Hennepin County Attorney's office. 
    And the justices will hear a free speech case about retaliation sometime next year. 
    Fane Lozman is a critic of redevelopment efforts in Riviera Beach, Florida. During the public comment period at a City Council meeting in 2006, a presiding officer ordered his arrest. After the state's attorney declined to prosecute, Lozman brought suit arguing in part that his free speech rights were violated when the city retaliated against him for having criticized the government.  
    Christine Farley, from American University Washington College of Law, is anxious to see what will change by the end of the term. She says that although the court, in general, is seen as having a pro-speech bent, that is not always the case.  
    The court "protected disparaging trademarks, but not offensive license plates. It protected false claims to military medals, but not government whistleblowers' claims," she said.  
    Levinson agreed it will be an interesting year. 
    "For First Amendment scholars, this is like drinking water from a fire hydrant," she said.