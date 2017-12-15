Washington (CNN) As the Supreme Court digs into a momentous term, the justices have signaled an unusual interest in the First Amendment by agreeing to hear seven different cases exploring the contours of free speech.

"Candidate and now President Trump has made a number of statements about the reach of the First Amendment -- at times using it both as a shield and a sword -- but by the end of this term the Supreme Court will have the final word the contours of the First Amendment at least in a number of important areas," said Jessica A. Levinson, who teaches constitutional law at the Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.

The First Amendment reads that "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

Uniting the cases is a desire on the part of justices to more clearly define the outlines of free speech. "All the cases fall broadly under the First Amendment, and they touch on different areas," Levinson said. "But what unites them is the desire on the part of at least four justices to clearly define the contours of free speech and free expression in our society."

Role of Anthony Kennedy

One reason for the sheer number of cases may have less to do with the individual issues and more to do with the interests and jurisprudence of Kennedy, who plays a critical role on the court and often casts the deciding vote or crafts the final language of a key opinion, said Frederick Schauer, an expert at the University of Virginia School of Law.

"Given that Justice Kennedy has longstanding sympathy for free speech claims, and that other justices are especially interested in free speech issues, the good lawyer will try to frame (or bend) the facts and law of his or her case to make it a First Amendment case," Schauer said in an interview.

Indeed, lawyers for Masterpiece Cakeshop baker Jack Phillips, who refused to make a cake to honor the wedding of a same sex couple because of his religious objections, brought both free exercise and free speech claims to the high court. During oral arguments, they put more emphasis on their free speech claim

"The First Amendment prohibits the government from forcing people to express messages that violate religious convictions," said Phillips' lawyer Kristen K. Waggoner. She said that Colorado ordered her client to "sketch, sculpt, and hand paint cakes that celebrate a view of marriage in violation of his religious convictions."

Some court watchers suspect that Kennedy, an appointee of President Ronald Reagan, may step down at the end of the term next summer, and the cases could give him one last chance to make a mark on how the First Amendment is interpreted.

Earlier this year, Kennedy spoke passionately about free speech when he wrote to strike down a North Carolina law that made it a felony for a registered sex offender "to access a commercial social networking Web site where the sex offender knows that the site permits minor children to become members or to create or maintain personal Web pages."

With sweeping language, Kennedy wrote "to foreclose access to social media altogether is to prevent the user from engaging in the legitimate exercise of First Amendment rights."

Kennedy said the law had gone too far restricting cites like Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin. "It is unsettling to suggest that only a limited set of websites can be used even by persons who have completed their sentences. Even convicted criminals -- and in some instances especially convicted criminals -- might receive legitimate benefits from these means for access to the world of ideas, in particular if they seek to reform and to pursue lawful and rewarding lives."

He noted that the case was one of the first to address the relationship between the First Amendment and the modern internet.

"By prohibiting sex offenders from using those websites, North Carolina with one broad stroke bars access to what for many are the principal sources for knowing current events, checking ads for employment, speaking and listening in the modern public square, and otherwise exploring the vast realms of human thought and knowledge," he wrote.

The opinion was 8-0 but Justice Samuel Alito, joined by the conservatives on the bench (Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate) wrote separately to distinguish themselves from some of Kennedy's language, saying it went too far.

Alito agreed the law was "staggering" in its reach and violated the First Amendment, but he worried about what he called the majority opinion's "unnecessary rhetoric." Kennedy's language, Alito wrote, "is bound to be interpreted by some to mean that the states are largely powerless to restrict even the most dangerous sexual predators from visiting any internet sites, including, for example, teenage dating sites and sites designed to permit minors to discuss personal problems with their peers."

JUST WATCHED Hear Supreme Court arguments about cakeshop Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Hear Supreme Court arguments about cakeshop 03:11

California Abortion Notices

Alliance Defending Freedom, the conservative organization that represents Phillips, is also behind an abortion-related case that the justices will hear next year . The National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, a crisis pregnancy center, opposes a California law that requires them to disseminate information about the availability of state run programs that provide abortion.

California "now forces licensed centers to communicate the government's message about state-funded abortions to everyone who walks in the door," the group argued in court papers. The state, they said, does not impose such "compelled statements" to health providers that provide or promote abortion or abortificacients.

"The only ones forced by the state to speak these government messages are those who oppose abortion," they wrote.

"Both Masterpiece and the NIFLA cases involve government coercion of private speech, that's the theme that runs through these cases," said David Cortman, another lawyer at the Alliance Defending Freedom.

Lawyers for California say the law was passed in part because some 700,000 California women become pregnant each year and over half of the pregnancies are unintended. The law, they argue, addresses problems including the fact that many women who cannot afford medical care are unaware that "public programs are available to them."

Union Fees and political support

Court precedent holds that while a non-union member does not have to pay fees that go to political activities, that exemption does not include fees for issues such as employment conditions and employee grievances.

The case is brought by Mark Janus, an Illinois public sector employee who argues that the "fair share" fees violate his First Amendment rights.

"It is a bedrock principle that, except perhaps in the rarest of circumstances, no person in this country may be compelled to subsidize speech by a third party that he or she does not wish to support"Janus' lawyers argue.

Unions are carefully watching this case, fearful that the conservative majority of the court is set to overturn precedent and rule in favor of Janus.

Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Anthony Kennedy, the longest-serving member of the current Supreme Court, was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. He is a conservative justice but has provided crucial swing votes in many cases. Hide Caption 1 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy was born in Sacramento, California, on July 23, 1936. In this photo, circa 1939, he sits between his mother, Gladys, and his sister, Nancy. Hide Caption 2 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy wears his Cub Scout uniform as he poses with his brother, Tim, circa 1946. Hide Caption 3 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy, third from right in the front row, stands with other Cub Scouts in the 1940s. Hide Caption 4 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy, right, spent time with the California Army National Guard after finishing law school in 1961. The man on the left, John J. Hamlyn Jr., also became a lawyer like Kennedy. Hide Caption 5 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy, right, and Hamlyn pose for a photo after basic training. Hide Caption 6 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy After more than a decade as a lawyer, Kennedy became a judge on the US Court of Appeals in 1975. He was nominated by President Gerald Ford on the recommendation of California Gov. Ronald Reagan. Hide Caption 7 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy This courtroom photo of Kennedy was taken in 1976. Hide Caption 8 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy has breakfast with his wife, Mary, and his son Gregory in 1984. Hide Caption 9 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy and his wife walk together in Sacramento, California, in 1987. Hide Caption 10 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy From 1965 to 1988, Kennedy was also a professor of constitutional law at the University of the Pacific's McGeorge School of Law. Hide Caption 11 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy In 1987, Kennedy was nominated by President Reagan to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Lewis Powell's retirement. The nomination came after the confirmation failures of nominees Robert Bork and Douglas Ginsburg. Hide Caption 12 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy, center, talks with US Sens. Ted Kennedy, left, and Joe Biden before a confirmation hearing in Washington. The two Kennedys are not related. Hide Caption 13 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy meets with President Reagan in the Oval Office. Hide Caption 14 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy is joined by his wife as he is sworn in by Chief Justice William Rehnquist on February 18, 1988. Reagan is on the right. Hide Caption 15 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy, top right, appears in a formal Supreme Court portrait in April 1988. In the front row, from left, are Thurgood Marshall, William Brennan Jr., Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Byron White and and Harry Blackmun. In the back row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Sandra Day O'Connor and Kennedy. Hide Caption 16 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy speaks at the McGeorge School of Law in 1991. He delivered the inaugural address in a lecture series named for the late Archie Hefner, whose portrait is behind Kennedy. Hefner was a prominent Sacramento attorney active in numerous civic and charitable groups. He died in 1988. Hide Caption 17 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy is on the far right in this Supreme Court portrait from 1998. In the front row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Sandra Day O'Connor and Kennedy. In the back row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, David Souter, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer. Hide Caption 18 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy In 2004, Kennedy speaks to high school students at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Hide Caption 19 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy speaks during a Senate subcommittee hearing in 2002. Hide Caption 20 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy discusses the court's budget requests with a House committee in April 2005. Hide Caption 21 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy participates in a panel discussion in Washington in November 2005. Hide Caption 22 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy receives an honorary degree at New York University in May 2006. Hide Caption 23 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy delivers the commencement address at New York University. Hide Caption 24 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy In February 2007, Kennedy testifies at a Senate committee hearing on judicial security and independence. Hide Caption 25 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy testifies before a House subcommittee in March 2007. He and fellow Justice Clarence Thomas spoke about concerns with the ongoing remodeling of the court building, the reduction of paperwork due to electronic media, and the disparity of pay between federal judges and lawyers working in the private sector. Hide Caption 26 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy The Supreme Court meets with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in September 2009. From left are Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice John Roberts, Obama, Sonia Sotomayor, Biden, Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and retired Justice David Souter. Hide Caption 27 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy leaves after a Catholic Mass in Washington in October 2009. Hide Caption 28 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy joins the President and other officials at a memorial for the victims of a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011. Hide Caption 29 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy smiles as he is introduced to faculty members at the University of Pennsylvania Law School in October 2013. Kennedy was teaching there for a week. Hide Caption 30 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy is saluted by sailors as he tours the USS John C. Stennis in 2015. Hide Caption 31 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy testifies about a Supreme Court budget request during a House subcommittee meeting in 2015. Hide Caption 32 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy President Obama greets Kennedy and other Supreme Court justices before his final State of the Union address in January 2016. Hide Caption 33 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy, second from left, joins other Supreme Court justices in February 2017 during President Donald Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress. Hide Caption 34 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy and President Trump attend the swearing-in ceremony for new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in April 2017. Kennedy delivered the judicial oath. Hide Caption 35 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Gorsuch smiles at Kennedy before taking the judicial oath. Hide Caption 36 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Kennedy and Trump walk together after Gorsuch's swearing-in ceremony. Hide Caption 37 of 38 Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Trump stands with the Supreme Court at Gorsuch's formal investiture ceremony in June 2017. From left are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Trump, Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor. Hide Caption 38 of 38

Partisan gerrymandering

Two of the biggest cases of the term concern the issue of partisan gerrymandering and how far politicians can go when they manipulate district maps for partisan advantage. The court has already heard one challenge brought by Democratic voters in Wisconsin who charged that after the last census Republican legislators drew maps unconstitutionally to benefit Republicans.

Lawyers for the challengers argued in part that the new maps contravene the First Amendment by "penalizing these voters because of their political beliefs."

"That the government may not punish or suppress speech based on disapproval of the ideas or the perspectives the speech conveys is a fundamental principle of the First Amendment," Paul M. Smith, a lawyer for the Democratic voters, argued in court briefs.

While Smith also made claims concerning equal protection, it was the free speech aspect that seemed to attract Kennedy at oral arguments.

"Suppose the Court," he said, "decided that this is a First Amendment issue."

In somewhat of a surprise, the court announced last week that it would hear another partisan gerrymander case out of Maryland. It's still unclear exactly why justices decided to add the case to the docket when it is already hearing the Wisconsin case.

T-shirts and retaliatory speech

Andy Cilek, a Minnesota voter and executive director of the Minnesota Voters Alliance, was temporarily blocked under Minnesota law from voting because he was wearing a T-shirt that stated "Don't Tread on Me" at a polling place.

"Although this court has permitted campaign-free zones that prohibit campaign materials and active solicitation, it has never endorsed a ban on all political speech," lawyers for the conservative Pacific Legal Foundation, who are representing Cilek, argued in court papers.

Lawyers for the state had urged the Supreme Court to stay out of the case and leave in place a lower court opinion that went against Cilek.

"The court of appeals' legal conclusion that the interior of a polling place is a non-public forum in which speech restrictions are constitutional as long as they are reasonable and viewpoint neutral is the same conclusion reached by every court that has analyzed the issue," wrote Daniel P. Rogan of the Hennepin County Attorney's office.

And the justices will hear a free speech case about retaliation sometime next year.

Fane Lozman is a critic of redevelopment efforts in Riviera Beach, Florida. During the public comment period at a City Council meeting in 2006, a presiding officer ordered his arrest. After the state's attorney declined to prosecute, Lozman brought suit arguing in part that his free speech rights were violated when the city retaliated against him for having criticized the government.

Christine Farley, from American University Washington College of Law, is anxious to see what will change by the end of the term. She says that although the court, in general, is seen as having a pro-speech bent, that is not always the case.

The court "protected disparaging trademarks, but not offensive license plates. It protected false claims to military medals, but not government whistleblowers' claims," she said.

Levinson agreed it will be an interesting year.

"For First Amendment scholars, this is like drinking water from a fire hydrant," she said.