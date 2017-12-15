Sessions: 'Things that might appear to be bad in the press have more innocent explanations'

Story highlights Jeff Sessions sidesteps a question on adding a second special counsel

The attorney general announced the addition of 40 violent crime prosecutors

Washington (CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions sidestepped a question Friday on whether there's a need for a second special counsel to investigate the Justice Department, instead using the opportunity to detail the rocky past two weeks for his department and suggesting "things that might appear to be bad in the press have more innocent explanations."

Earlier this month, a tidal wave swept over the Justice Department, the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation when reports surfaced that two FBI officials formerly on his team had exchanged a series of texts trashing then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The pair also had poked fun at a variety of other public figures, including Chelsea Clinton and House Speaker Paul Ryan. But Peter Strzok's role on the Hillary Clinton email server investigation, combined with his help opening the investigation into Trump campaign associates' links to Russian operations, has served as cannon fodder for Republicans looking to discredit Mueller's probe.

A separate series of reports from Fox News tying a career Justice official within the deputy attorney general's office to Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm behind the controversial Trump dossier -- have prompted calls by the President's lawyer and lawmakers on Capitol Hill for a second special counsel.

"Everybody has to be accountable and responsible," Sessions told reporters Friday. "You can have arrogance seep into sometimes an institution and that's not acceptable. So we want to be open to the public and we're going to go as far as we can to do that."

