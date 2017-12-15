Breaking News

Senate Intel to interview Justice Dept. official with Fusion GPS ties

By Laura Jarrett, CNN

Updated 2:25 PM ET, Fri December 15, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Bruce Ohr | Agencia EL UNIVERSAL/ LucÌa GodÌnez/ RML (GDA via AP Images)
Bruce Ohr | Agencia EL UNIVERSAL/ LucÌa GodÌnez/ RML (GDA via AP Images)

(CNN)A Justice Department official with ties to Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm behind the controversial Trump dossier, is expected to be interviewed Monday by the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to a source with knowledge of the interview.

Bruce Ohr had previously served in the deputy attorney general's office, but according to a source familiar with the situation, was demoted amid the discovery of certain meetings with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson and Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence officer who assembled the dossier.
How Mueller&#39;s path was muddied in two weeks
How Mueller's path was muddied in two weeks
Earlier this week, Simpson disclosed in an unrelated court filing that Ohr's wife, Nellie, worked for Fusion on "research and analysis of Mr. Trump," and that Simpson met with Bruce Ohr, "at his request, after the November 2016 election to discuss our findings regarding Russia and the election."
Trump&#39;s lawyer wants a special counsel to investigate DOJ official with Fusion GPS ties
Trump's lawyer wants a special counsel to investigate DOJ official with Fusion GPS ties
After Fox first reported the Ohrs' connections to Fusion, Jay Sekulow, President Donald Trump's lawyer, told CNN that a second special counsel should be appointed to investigate.
    Congressional investigators on the House Intelligence Committee have requested to interview Ohr as well.
    Read More
    But Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that Ohr had "no role" in the Russia investigation, batting away calls for a second special counsel where there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.
    Rod Rosenstein: No good cause to fire Mueller
    Rod Rosenstein: No good cause to fire Mueller
    While he has been stripped of his position within the deputy attorney general's office, Ohr remains head of the Justice Department's Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces.