Story highlights Critics say the bill eases taxes more of businesses rather than the middle class

Politics-wise, Republican leaders have won over two key GOP holdouts Friday

(CNN) Republicans unveiled their final tax bill Friday evening, a step that will place them on track to vote on their plan next week and potentially have President Donald Trump sign it into law by the end of the year.

It's a campaign promise that Republicans are optimistic they'll finally be able to deliver on, bolstered in part by several key senators saying they'll back the bill Friday before the bill's public release.

"I'm confident we'll have the votes," said Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio and a member of the tax conference.

The bill -- which critics say is heavily weighted to ease the tax burden of businesses rather than the middle class -- drops the corporate tax rate down from 35% to 21%, repeals the corporate alternative minimum tax, nearly doubles the standard deduction for individuals and restructures the way pass-through businesses are taxed.

The bill keeps seven personal income tax brackets, and lowers that tax rates for most brackets, including dropping the top rate to 37% from 39.6%.

Read More