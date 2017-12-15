Story highlights Critics say the bill eases taxes more of businesses rather than the middle class

Politics-wise, Republican leaders have won over two key GOP holdouts Friday

(CNN) Republicans are poised to unveil their final tax bill Friday evening, a step that will place them on track to vote on their plan next week and potentially have President Donald Trump sign it into law by the end of the year.

It's a campaign promise that Republicans are optimistic they'll finally be able to deliver on.

"I'm confident we'll have the votes," said Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio and a member of the tax conference.

The bill -- which critics say is heavily weighted to ease the tax burden of businesses rather than the middle class -- is expected to drop the corporate tax rate down from 35% to 21%, repeal the corporate alternative minimum tax, double the standard deduction for individuals, restructure the way pass-through businesses are taxed and increase the child tax credit.

After months of negotiations in both chambers, a narrow vote in the US Senate and a last-minute tweak to the Child Tax credit aimed to win back the support of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Republicans were upbeat Friday afternoon as they briefed reporters on where the bill stood.

