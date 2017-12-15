Melania Trump's star continues to rise

Story highlights Melania Trump's favorability is up in a new Gallup poll

The first lady's favorability rating now stands at 54%, up from 37% favorable in January 2017, per a Gallup poll conducted last week. Her unfavorable rating is down slightly from 37% to 33%, with 13% having no opinion.

Her husband, President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has an unfavorable rating at 56%, with just 41% having a favorable opinion.

"They love her out there ... they're loving Melania," Trump said at a private dinner for the White House Historical Association in October, calling his wife the "star of the Trump family."

Nearly a year into her husband's time in office, the first lady has embraced her role, and though she has maintained an air of mystery through her desire for privacy, she has raised her national profile, moving into the White House with son, Barron, in June and accompanying the President on a series of high-profile trips, both domestic and abroad.

