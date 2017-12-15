Washington (CNN) A federal judge has released former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort from house arrest on $10 million bail.

Manafort will be allowed to live at his home in Florida and will be under curfew and GPS monitoring.

He'll be able to travel to Washington for court appearances and to meet with his legal team, but he otherwise must stay in two counties in Florida.

Manafort can't go near any airports, train stations or bus stations unless he gets approval for travel from the judge in advance. Manafort already surrendered his passports when he was arrested, and now his wife Kathleen will surrender hers, according to the judge's order.

Manafort was arrested October 30 on charges of money laundering and failure to file federal disclosures related to his earlier Ukrainian ventures.

