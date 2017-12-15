Trump judicial nominee struggles to answer basic legal questions at hearing

Washington (CNN) A Trump judicial nominee is being openly mocked on Twitter following a hearing Wednesday where he struggled to answer basic legal questions posed to him by a Republican senator.

During his testimony, Matthew Spencer Petersen, who currently serves as a commissioner on the Federal Election Commission, was asked a string of questions by GOP Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana about his experience on trials, including how many depositions Petersen had worked on--the answer was less than five -- and the last time he had read the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure -- he said he couldn't remember.

Petersen is up for a seat on the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

During the hearing, Petersen had to acquiesce on many occasions that his "background was not in litigation," despite the role he was up for. He added, "I understand the challenge that would be ahead of me if I were fortunate enough to become a district court judge."

The testimony has since been widely shared on social media. Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island tweeted out a video of the incident Thursday night writing , "MUST WATCH: Republican @SenJohnKennedy asks one of @realDonaldTrump's US District Judge nominees basic questions of law & he can't answer a single one. Hoo-boy.

