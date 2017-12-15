The biggest tax cut in history? Not quite.

Story highlights Trump has said the tax cuts Congress is debating would be the biggest ever

They would not, according to the way the government measures tax cuts

(CNN) President Donald Trump has bragged that the tax cuts Congress wants to pass this month would be the biggest in history.

But arguably, President Obama passed a larger tax cut -- by making most of President George W. Bush's cuts permanent. President Reagan definitely did. And Presidents Kennedy and Johnson probably did, too.

"It will be the biggest tax decrease, or tax cut, in the history of our country," Trump said Friday at the White House.

Tax analysts have been unequivocal that Trump's claim is not true. (Note: The exact details of the legislation Congress wants to pass next week are set to be publicly released Friday evening.)

"While it is not the largest tax cut ever, it is the most poorly timed giant tax cut in history," said Leonard Burman, institute fellow at the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center. "The economy is near full employment and the national debt is at a postwar record and rising fast."