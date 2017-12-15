The committee added that while it is opening the investigation, the investigation itself does not "indicate" that Kihuen is responsible for any violation.

Kihuen has repeatedly denied the allegations and earlier this month said that he has no plans to resign, but wouldn't say whether he plans to run for re-election in 2018.

"I'm not resigning," he said recently in an interview outside his Washington office.

The Ethics Committee announced last week it was reviewing allegations of harassment against Texas GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold from his former communications director. The panel had previously reviewed the case but dropped it after a settlement was reached and the key witness refused to be interviewed. But with more public reports about the nature of the charges the committee said it would move forward with a probe. Farenthold denied some of the allegations against him but has since apologized for language he admitted to using that he characterized as not appropriate. He's announced he will not seek re-election.