Trump on a Flynn pardon: 'Let's see'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Friday did not dismiss the idea of pardoning former national security adviser Michael Flynn after he pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia's ambassador to the US.

Asked whether he would consider a pardon for Flynn, Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn Friday morning that he is not yet ready to talk about pardons.

"I don't want to talk about pardons with Michael Flynn yet. We'll see what happens, let's see," the President said.

"I can say this, when you look at what's going on with the FBI and the Justice Department, people are very, very angry," he said.

Flynn is cooperating with special counsel Robert Muller's office in their probe of the Trump campaign's role in Russian interference in the 2016 election, the first person inside Trump's administration charged in the investigation.