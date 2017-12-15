(CNN) President Donald Trump was in Quantico, Virginia, Friday morning to give a graduation speech to the FBI National Academy. Before he spoke, he was seated next to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Words can't do it justice. So, we have pictures. Three of them!

Here's number 1:

Trump's face says "How much longer am I going to have to sit here?" Also: "Who is the advance guy who sat me next to Sessions?" Also: "I wonder what's for lunch?"

Sessions has the classic 1,000-yard stare. Just stare straight ahead and don't say anything. Just stare straight ahead and don't anything. It will all be over soon. It will all be over soon. It will all be...

And, number 2:

Is Trump giving Sessions some MAJOR side-eye? Or is he just sort of looking sidelong at the flag? I know which version I want to be true but the photo is inconclusive.

I like to think of the look on Sessions' face as the "just don't get fired." As in: If I stand here with the most neutral look possible on my face, he can't possibly find fault, right? He's not going to get rid of me if I just stand for the national anthem, put my hand over my heart and stare straight ahead, right? Right?! RIGHT?!?!?!?!?

Finally, number 3:

Trump's commitment to not making eye contact with Sessions is heroic. Some of the best non-eye contact ever. Many people are saying it.

Sessions appears to have transitioned to a bemused hey-look-it's-crazy-we-are-sitting-next-to-each-other-but-not-talking face. His hands tell the story though; they are clenched in recognition of how incredibly awkward this all is.

A photo, of course, is just a snapshot in time. Or, in this case, 3 snapshots.

But, all's well that ends well, apparently.

Sessions introduced the president, the two men shook hands, and Sessions smiled while Trump touched his right arm and said something to him.