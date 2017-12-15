Trump praises police during FBI National Academy graduation

Story highlights "The President of the United States has your back, 100%," Trump said

(CNN) President Donald Trump addressed a graduation at the FBI National Academy on Friday in Quantico, Virginia, which is for state, local and international law enforcement trainees.

"I am here not only to congratulate you, but to honor you for your courage and for your devotion and I want you to know that with me as your president, America's police will have a true friend and loyal champion in the White House, more loyal than anyone else can be," Trump said.

"The President of the United States has your back, 100%," he added.

Earlier Friday, Trump slammed another group of law enforcement -- the FBI -- for what he called "very, very disgraceful" actions.

As FBI agents under special counsel Robert Mueller investigate possible collusion between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russian operatives, Trump has demeaned the bureau and criticized it as a once great body that he fallen on hard times. Trump has said the FBI is in "tatters" and has urged FBI Director Christopher Wray to "clean house."

