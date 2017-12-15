Trump praises law enforcement after slamming FBI

Story highlights "The President of the United States has your back, 100%," Trump said

Earlier Friday, Trump slammed another group of law enforcement -- the FBI

(CNN) President Donald Trump praised law enforcement on Friday when he addressed a graduation at the FBI National Academy on Friday in Quantico, Virginia for state, local and international law enforcement trainees.

Trump cast himself as the best friend law enforcement could have in the White House, praising local law enforcement as "really heroes to all of us."

At times, Trump lumped FBI agents in with his praise, despite the fact that he has said the FBI is in "tatters" and urged FBI Director Christopher Wray to "clean house."

"I am here not only to congratulate you, but to honor you for your courage and for your devotion and I want you to know that with me as your president, America's police will have a true friend and loyal champion in the White House, more loyal than anyone else can be," Trump said.

"The President of the United States has your back, 100%," he added.

